Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd Reflects On Challenges After A Year On The Job

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the past 30 years Rockford's Police Chief Carla Redd has climbed the ranks of law enforcement. It was just one year ago that she became Rockford's top cop.
"Well lets just say I got used to being the only female in the room with men," says Redd on navigating leadership positions in the force.
To date she is the only woman in the police force to hold a leadership position, though that will be changing soon when she promotes two female detectives to sergeant at the beginning of September.
You wouldn't know it talking to her but Chief Carla Redd is a trailblazer.
The city's go-to to lead the police department for the last year was tapped to protect a community experiencing youth violence.
Combatting youth violence has been one of her many goals this past year.
Chief Redd tells us, "Doing a deep dive into some of the youth and understanding their background and where this violence is coming from has been a really eye opening experience."
Redd tells 13 WREX she's seen records of violent offenders as young as 11 years old stealing cars and building a police record before they're even teenagers.
"One might think 5th, 6th grade is a good time to intervene but looking at that raw data, looking at those numbers tell us we have to start that intervention earlier than age 11," details Redd.
Through productive meetings and mentorship implementation, Redd had made progress but knows that more collaboration from community stakeholders is needed.
Redd explains, "We do currently work with some organizations however I will tell you that needs to be broaden lot more and having those people at the the table who are willing to take that step and recognize this problem exist is our next phase as well."
Recruitment has also been a continuing issue for the Rockford Police Department, especially during the middle of a pandemic.
Lateral applications for officers with prior experience opens September 1st and will be open throughout the month.
Applications for new hires are expected to open up October 1st.
Visit https://rpdwantsyou.com/ for more information.
The Chief looks forward to getting good men and women to join the force.
With only 12 months on the job, Chief Redd continues to better her community and her police force.
She leaves us with a message for those aiming to break glass ceilings like herself. "I didn't let that no or that door being shut on me stop me from where I wanted to go so just continue to push forward."