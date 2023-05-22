 Skip to main content
Rockford Police asks for public's help in finding Austen Fowler

Austen Fowler

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Police Department is currently asking for the public's assistance in finding a man with several outstanding warrants.

If the public has any information about 29-year-old Austen Fowler, they are urged to contact the Rockford Police Department at:

  • 815-966-2900

  • On Facebook, @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment

  • On Twitter, @RockfordPD

  • Text the word "RPDTIP" and the tip to 847411

  • Get the Rockford RPD app in the App Store or Google Play Store

  • Can also leave an anonymous tip with the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867

