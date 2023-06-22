Rockford Police ask public to avoid area of car, motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police report that a car and motorcycle crash will be impacting traffic Thursday afternoon.
At 4:54 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted about a car and motorcycle crash on Main Street and Elmwood.
Car vs. Motorcycle crash on Main and Elmwood. Please avoid the area near Main/Bauer, Main/Elmwood, Main and Shepherd Trail.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 22, 2023
The tweet requests that the public avoid the area near:
- North Main Street and Bauer Parkway
- North Main Street and Elmwood Road
- North Main Street and Shepherd Trail
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.