Rockford Police ask public to avoid area of car, motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon

  • Updated
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police report that a car and motorcycle crash will be impacting traffic Thursday afternoon.

At 4:54 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted about a car and motorcycle crash on Main Street and Elmwood.

The tweet requests that the public avoid the area near:

  • North Main Street and Bauer Parkway
  • North Main Street and Elmwood Road
  • North Main Street and Shepherd Trail

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.

