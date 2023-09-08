Rockford Police arrest suspect in Mary's Market burglary

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police announced Friday the arrest of one of the suspected subjects from the Mary's Market August 30 burglary.

Rockford Police Financial Crimes Detectives investigated and identified one of the subjects as 21-year-old Edgar Smith of Rockford.

Smith was arrested Sept. 6 with a burglary charge and taken to Winnebago County Jail. He is currently out on bond.

As with any investigations, there may be future charges and arrests. The charges are merely accusations and all individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty.

If you have any information on the second subject, or other information regarding this incident or any incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook or on X.