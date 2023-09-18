Rockford Police arrest armed teen in ski mask

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A teenager was arrested Thursday following a chase and officers finding a loaded gun.

On Thursday, September 14 around 8:10 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a male subject wearing a black ski mask walking in the 1100 block of Broadway.

When the he saw the officers, he ran off in the opposite direction.

After officers caught up with him following a short chase, the subject was arrested.

Officers also found a loaded handgun in his waistband.

After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has authorized the following charges: