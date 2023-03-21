 Skip to main content
Rockford police arrest 3 men after home search

  • Updated
  • 0
charged for aggravated use of a weapon
By Nick Landi

ROCKFORD — Multiple Rockford men have been charged after weapons and ammunition were found while police searched a home.

On Monday, March 20 around 6:50 p.m., Rockford Police Department SCOPE officers and members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department served an arrest warrant at a home in the 300 block of Custer Avenue.

One of the occupants of a car at the home, 18-year-old Rockford resident Michael Turner, had outstanding warrants.

Officers were also able to serve an active warrant to 19-year-old Rockford resident Quintrell Bray.

Both men were arrested and taken to the County Jail. 

Officers were also able to find a loaded gun from inside the car.

During the home investigation, officers found three other occupants, along with a loaded handgun, a shotgun, and ammunition.

One of the occupants, 19-year-old Rockford resident Jason Jordan was also arrested and taken to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized the following charges:

Michael Turner, 18, Rockford

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (prior case)

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (prior case)

Outstanding Warrant

Arrest Warrant

Quintrell Bray, 19, Rockford

Arrest Warrant

Jason Jordan, 19, Rockford

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Arrest Warrant

