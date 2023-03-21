Rockford police arrest 3 men after home search

ROCKFORD — Multiple Rockford men have been charged after weapons and ammunition were found while police searched a home.
On Monday, March 20 around 6:50 p.m., Rockford Police Department SCOPE officers and members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department served an arrest warrant at a home in the 300 block of Custer Avenue.
One of the occupants of a car at the home, 18-year-old Rockford resident Michael Turner, had outstanding warrants.
Officers were also able to serve an active warrant to 19-year-old Rockford resident Quintrell Bray.
Both men were arrested and taken to the County Jail.
Officers were also able to find a loaded gun from inside the car.
During the home investigation, officers found three other occupants, along with a loaded handgun, a shotgun, and ammunition.
One of the occupants, 19-year-old Rockford resident Jason Jordan was also arrested and taken to the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized the following charges:
Michael Turner, 18, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (prior case)
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (prior case)
Outstanding Warrant
Arrest Warrant
Quintrell Bray, 19, Rockford
Arrest Warrant
Jason Jordan, 19, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Arrest Warrant