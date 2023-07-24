Rockford Police And Fire Department to host free Safety Camp

The Rockford Police and Fire Department are partnering to host a safety camp for third, fourth and fifth graders starting next week.

The camp will consist of different forms of safety including bicycle, fire, internet, gun, and bus safety.

The camp will be held on July 31 and August 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at City First Church located at 5950 Spring Creek Road. An additional camp will be held at the same time on August 2 and August 3 at Providence Baptist Church located at 2209 Clifton Road.

The camp is free and will provide snacks to students.

Those interested are encouraged to send the Rockford Police Department a Facebook message and application will be sent in an e-mail.