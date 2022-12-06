Rockford Police: 2 men injured in gunfire aimed at SUV

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating after two men were shot in the 2100 block of 7th St. overnight.
According to a tweet, RPD says the victims have non-life threatening injuries.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Two adult males struck in the 2100 block of 7th St. Both victims have non life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area as we investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 6, 2022
On Monday, December 5 around 11:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to calls of shots fired.
While officers were in route to the scene, another report was received regarding shots fired in the 2100 block of 7th Street and a car crashed behind a house.
Once officers arrived, they found a blue SUV with heavy damage and bullet strikes.
Officers found four occupants of the SUV:
21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his ankle
18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face
A juvenile female
A juvenile male
Both gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The juveniles were then released to their guardians.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will continue following the latest developments and provide updates as they become available.