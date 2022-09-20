Rockford Pilot Program Brings More License Plate Readers

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Since taking office Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has increased the amount of cameras and license plate readers across town.
The latest partnership with another company is bringing more of the technology to the city.
Mayor Tom McNamara wants to make sure the residents of Rockford are feeling safer at home with the help of cameras and license plate readers.
"Most recently we again doubled the number of mobile and stationary license plate readers in our community. And I can tell you that in the very near future more than half of our City of Rockford police squad cars will have these mobile license plate readers in addition to more stationary license plate readers," explains Mayor McNamara.
These new license plater readers come from the latest pilot program the city entered with Flock Safety, a public safety company capturing objective evidence. It is already part of over 1500 cities across 42 states, promising to extend the police's ability to identify leads.
Mayor Tom McNamara says, "The mobile and stationary license readers coupled with the gunshot detection software, coupled with the cameras have been invaluable to our police department when it comes to arresting individuals in our community for violent crimes."
But crime knows no border or jurisdiction, Mayor McNamara says they've worked together with local, state, and federal partners.
If you want to find out how else Rockford is reducing crime across the community, they will be hosting a public safety town hall this week Thursday at 5:30pm at the crusader clinic on state street.