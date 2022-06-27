Rockford piano players and families donate piano to Luther Center Senior Apartments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A group of local piano players are brightening the days of resident at the Luther Center Senior Apartments with a free concert and generous donation.
For nearly 10 years, piano students from across Rockford have gather to play twice a year for seniors.
Due to the pandemic, these concerts went away, until now.
"Looking around and seeing everyone totally drawn into whether I'm playing or my brothers are playing, its a pretty special moment," says pianist Isaac Bernsten.
With the concerts returning, a group of donors, in partnership with the Rockford Area Arts Council, wanted to ensure the building was never void of music again. So, they came together and paid to have a piano become a permanent resident at the Luther Center.
"The Rockford area arts council's mission is to support, promote and develop access to the arts for everyone and this is a really wonderful, beautiful example of what that means," says RAAC Executive Director Mary McNamara Bernsten.
One of the many pianists that performed hopes their gift and performance will inspire residents to explore music.
"I hope they had a good time, that they enjoyed the music and got to reminisce about their fond memories when they were younger," says Aria Beert.
Funding for the donation of the piano came from several families involved in the arts, many of whom had children performing.
Nearly 10 local piano students performed an arrangement of classical songs for residents.