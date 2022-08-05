Rockford Peaches website and fan trail launches

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau announced the launch of the "Rockford Peaches Fan Trail" and website.
Historians and fans alike can experience life as a teammate of the Peaches by taking the fan trail from Beyer Stadium where they played home games to places around Rockford where the team frequently went.
“The Rockford Peaches team is a source of pride for the community, and we are thrilled to be able to provide this new website and Fan Trail for visitors and the community,” said John Groh, president/CEO, Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“As new audiences become fans of the Peaches and others rekindle their affection, we invite them to visit Rockford and explore the city the Peaches loved.”
Rockford was home to the Peaches for their 12-year run as a professional baseball team.
Many learned about this true-life story in the 1992 film, "A League of Their Own," while a whole new generation of fans will experience the 2022 Prime Video television show.
A portion of the website is dedicated to the Fan Trail with a map to download.
In addition to Beyer Stadium, 7th Street Train Station and Sinnissippi Park, fans will want to visit the Peaches-themed mural on 7th Street and tour the Girls of Summer permanent exhibit at the Midway Village Museum.
“It is our pleasure to be a partner in the new Peaches Fan Trail by supporting archival access and historical context,” said Patrick O’Keefe, executive director of the Midway Village Museum.
“We can’t wait for visitors and our community to have a new experience with the Rockford Peaches. Our collaboration with the RACVB has brought new energy to the Peaches story.”