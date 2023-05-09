Rockford Park District voting on additional funding for Lockwood Park indoor equine center

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District is voting on whether or not an indoor equestrian center at Lockwood Park will receive additional funding for construction. The center has been a topic of discussion since January of 2022, but now board members are seeking $1.6 million to complete the project.
If the project is approved, the center would partner with local mental health organizations to offer a unique approach to healing.
The indoor equestrian center is requesting the additional funding due to more material and equipment costs. They will be partnering with mental health counseling services in the area to use the center to help individuals overcome trauma and obstacles.
KP Counseling is one of these partners and said the collaboration involved will be very impactful for the community.
"Being able to come together as a collaborative effort, the Park District, KP, Rosecrance, some other agencies that are going to be involved. I think it's going to be able to provide another opportunity for healing within our community but also this aspect of increasing our own mental health and mental well-being," Kevin Polky said.
Polky also said this could be a way to serve several people in the community who may be battling mental health.
"This is just another tool that we can use to help individuals in their mental health and mental well-being as well as individuals who have been impacted by trauma who are at risk," Polky said.
Rosecrance Health Network said the partnerships involved in this project could make all the difference.
"Social, emotional learning is a significant part of that and so when we look at how we can affect the community and the growth and improvement of our community members, being able to partner with Lockwood and have resources within our community is significant," Abby Nelson said.
Polky said this adds another much-needed resource to the Rockford area.
"One, being able to expose the community as well as provide an opportunity for how this type of intervention, the equine assisted learning as well as the equine assisted psychotherapy, how that would then be able to be another tool that we can utilize," Polky said.
Nelson said this tool is much different than other mental health resources currently available.
"We would be able to serve people and partner with local resources and connecting people with the Park District and the resources that they have available to them to support a different kind of healing and a different kind of learning, that would be unique to Lockwood and unique to the community in general," Nelson said.
The new total for the Lockwood Park indoor equine center is just over $7 million.