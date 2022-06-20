 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 105 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rockford Park District spray pads get upgraded

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Park District has made upgrades to there spray pads. Providing a way to cool off in local parks. 

With temperatures on the rise nearing the triple digits a lot of people are looking to cool off. Rockford Park Districts wanted to make possible in local parks. An example of this is the new Spray Pads installed at Keye Malquist Park and various neighborhoods and parks throughout Rockford.  

Summer camps have already been taking advantage of these resources. 

"It's a little hot outside today you know but it's always great to have that spray pad we also love to play our water games like  splish splash, even a little bit of water balloon fight." Said Camp Counselor Mikayla Land.  

The spray pads were updated from the original design made a year ago. Instead of the systems being automatically turned on throughout the day they now operate on a push system.  

According to Park District officials this change was made to make the spray pads more user friendly and interactive.  

"What we've done throughout the years is kind of upgraded them." Said Park District Communication Manager Laura Gibbs 'Green.  

Green continues to say "It's accessible to anyone between the hours of one and eight and all you have to do for most of our 14 spray pads is push the button and it automatically activates." 

The location of each spray pad can be found online. The spray pads will be available until the end of the summer season. 

For now, the pads will be operational until eight o'clock each night. However, the time may be expanded upon if temperatures become more severe in the future. 