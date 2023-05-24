Rockford Park District plans for new equine therapy center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A state of the art new therapy equine center is coming to the Stateline. Unlike other traditional mental health therapies in the area, this new equine center at Lockwood Park will utilize horses abilities to pick up on emotions.
"The over whelming resounding answer was our kids need more social emotional help," the Manager for Lockwood Park, Jennifer Winberg said.
"There's trauma, they're in crisis, and having experience with equine assisted earning [and] equine assisted psychotherapy, it just was a fit."
The new facility broke ground on May 24th, with construction costing more than $7.7 Million, with the Rockford Park District still raising funds to complete the project.
Winberg recalls how this mental health therapy has helped her in the past, and how beneficial it can be for youth in the Stateline.
"As I was navigating through some serious family and life crisis' when I was a teenager, I was in a really, really hard place in a lot of ways," Winberg said.
"There was substance abuse, there was abusive relationships, there was all types of dramas that were going on, and I felt helpless."
She found her help, through horses.
"There wasn't somebody trying to give me answers, there wasn't somebody trying to decide what was going to help me out of the situation I was in," Winberg said.
"That connection alone opened up the avenue for me to start thinking and saying, "There's something more [and] I can be okay.""
A typical therapy session would include an equine specialist, a licensed therapist, the horse, and the client.
"We know how much kids are struggling today," the Foundation Director for the Rockford Park District, Lori Berkes - Nelson said.
"This is just an amazing opportunity that the park district can provide to the community for youth to help them to heal and and walk through life with the kinds of issues and traumas that they may be experiencing."
The project is set to be completed in 2024, with fundraising continuing. Lockwood Park is located at 5201 Safford Rd, Rockford, IL 61101. For more information, you may visit the Rockford Park District website.