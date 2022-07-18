Rockford Park District Foundation to sell donated land to IDNR

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A large plot of land, owned by both the Rockford Park District Foundation and Rockford Christian Schools, will soon be sold to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
In a community-wide survey sent by the Rockford Park District to gage community input, many community members spoke up about wanting the park district to reduce its footprint, spend within its budget and invest in its infrastructure. That's why the Park District Foundation (a separate entity from the Rockford Park District but works in partnership with it) is now selling the donated 62 acres of land on Route 173 to IDNR.
While the deal has only been verbally agreed upon, officials say once finalized the land will be in good hands and used for a good cause.
"Not only were we able to reduce our footprint but that land is going to be held in a great state organization, the DNR. That's about land preservation and investment in our environment," said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.