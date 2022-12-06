Rockford Park District cuts property tax rate for 7th straight year, but some homeowners could pay more than last year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District approved its property tax levy at Tuesday's board meeting. Four commissioners voted to take the full levy while one (Scott Olsen) voted to take a partial levy.
What that means for taxpayers depends on how their house value changed over the last year. The park district raised its levy, but with house values rising dramatically over the past year, most people will see very little difference on their tax bill.
For example, a home valued at $100,000 in 2021 would pay on average $17.76 more for the year in 2022.
The decision to raise the levy stemmed from several factors, including a potential budget deficit of a million dollars, increased minimum wage, and adding more public safety resources including more police officers.
Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine added that the park district only collects revenue from property taxes and fees, meaning if the district keeps its levy flat, keeping services the same would be very difficult.
"We're different from most other governments, especially municipalities don't have the luxury of having multiple revenue streams," Sandine said. "When we hold the line, it affects the park district a lot more than it does other municipalities that can rely on other revenue streams."
One of the major revenue streams other government bodies are enjoying which the park district is having to live without is American Rescue Plan funds given out as a COVID-19 relief fund. Both Rockford and Winnebago County got north of $50 million, but the park district didn't get any despite the park district estimating that COVID-19 cost the district $4 million.
Despite the increase in the tax levy Sandine strongly feels that the park district still provides a lot of value to taxpayers.
"For being only seven percent of the overall tax bill, to have 180+ parks and facilities and program and services for kids and families and economic impact and quality of life, I know I hear it all the time that people are proud to pay their tax investment to the Rockford Park District," Sandine said.
The levy for the district is finalized, but the budget won't be passed until January.