Rockford Park District celebrates summer's end with Friday night festival

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Friday will be aglow as the Rockford Park District lights the night with 2023's Glow in the Garden Festival.

A festivity to mark the summer's end, the Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens event offers the community numerous opportunities for family fun and activities.

Running Sept. 15 from 6:00 to 9 P.M., the event offers a 5K run along the Rock River (register here), a free 200-meter kids fun run at 7 P.M. (no registration required) and a chance to release a personalized floating lantern into the Eclipse Lagoon.

The Park District asks the public to wear anything that glows as well.

Admission to the outdoor grounds is free; fees are charged for the 5K (reduced fee applies for children 12 and younger), lagoon lantern purchase and admission to the indoor Nicholas Conservatory.

Likewise, the Conservatory’s indoor exhibition area will be open regular hours from 10 A.M. until 4 P.M.

For a complete schedule of Glow in the Garden, visit the event's website.