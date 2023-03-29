Rockford Park District awards $15,000 toward Eric Larson Youth Hockey Scholarship Fund

ROCKFORD — Starting this summer students and athletes in the stateline could see more funding, thanks to a $15,000 award to the Rockford Park District for the Eric Larson Youth Hockey Scholarship Fund.
"It was a pretty easy decision really," said CEO of Kaney INC, Jeff Kaney.
"We went to the leaders of youth hockey at the park district and said what can we do and they said, what about a scholarship and we said, okay lets do."
Kaney, managed Larson, at Kaney INC, for over 4 years as an intro- team member, and even encouraged his out of the office services with the youth and hockey. One thing, this scholarship is keeping alive: a passion for hockey in the youth.
"The goal of that is to raise money to help families with offset equipment, help people in need and promote youth hockey in our community."
Don Walker, Hockey Director for the Rockford Park District who has known Larson his whole life has seen him grow into his own.
After his passing on April 8, 2022 due to a car crash, walker says it hit home for him, but seeing his accomplishments from a young age made it easy to help get this fund started.
"Eric started in the junior ice hockey program and then went on to the Rockford Hockey Club, went to high school, won some state championships with the ice-man and then at that time came to work for us, helping kids and giving back."
Now, with these funds in place, the youth will never his impact and mark on them.
All acts of kindness that showcases his love for the sport, youth and community, given back to him tenfold.