...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Sunday morning.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 PM CDT Saturday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Rockford Park District and Public Schools form girl's flag football league.

Girls Flag Football

ROCKFORD(WREX) --  Girls flag football league gets ready for the big season.

Girls flag football is one of the fastest-growing national sports at the high school level. The Northern Illinois Football League held its first pre-season camp Saturday at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park.  

Furthermore, the Rockford Park District has teamed up with Rockford Public Schools to create the city’s first-ever flag football league.  

Students who came out to the camp say they are excited for the upcoming season in hopes of this being the start of their athletic careers.  

"I like playing this, I actually probably make it a career playing this in the future I pretty much just like being the quarter back,” said Rockford East High School Student, Onesti Agee. 

 Four different schools in the area have agreed to join the league and there will also be a Rockford Park District Co- Op team providing more than one way for girls to play. Park District Recreational Sports Director Nick Corrigan wants the league to be a place that stands for equal opportunity.  

"We're giving them the opportunity to find a new passion that they can even take on to college growing up you know women can do it girls can do it too. Just because it is a male-dominated sport they can have the opportunity as well.” said Corrigan.  

Rockford University Football Team also came out to lend a hand today. The team assisted the coaches in taking the girls through drills during Saturdays practice.  

"I love it, you know we actually have a female on our team this year, an incoming freshman so you know we don't look at it as a girl, boy thing we look at it as an actual sport and everyone should have the opportunity to play,” said Rockford University Head Coach, Calvin Toliver.  

The season kicks off on September 16th. At the end of the season the league's winning team will play against the Chicago Public School's area top teams. 