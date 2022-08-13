Rockford Park District and Public Schools form girl's flag football league.

ROCKFORD(WREX) -- Girls flag football league gets ready for the big season.
Girls flag football is one of the fastest-growing national sports at the high school level. The Northern Illinois Football League held its first pre-season camp Saturday at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park.
Furthermore, the Rockford Park District has teamed up with Rockford Public Schools to create the city’s first-ever flag football league.
Students who came out to the camp say they are excited for the upcoming season in hopes of this being the start of their athletic careers.
"I like playing this, I actually probably make it a career playing this in the future I pretty much just like being the quarter back,” said Rockford East High School Student, Onesti Agee.
Four different schools in the area have agreed to join the league and there will also be a Rockford Park District Co- Op team providing more than one way for girls to play. Park District Recreational Sports Director Nick Corrigan wants the league to be a place that stands for equal opportunity.
"We're giving them the opportunity to find a new passion that they can even take on to college growing up you know women can do it girls can do it too. Just because it is a male-dominated sport they can have the opportunity as well.” said Corrigan.
Rockford University Football Team also came out to lend a hand today. The team assisted the coaches in taking the girls through drills during Saturdays practice.
"I love it, you know we actually have a female on our team this year, an incoming freshman so you know we don't look at it as a girl, boy thing we look at it as an actual sport and everyone should have the opportunity to play,” said Rockford University Head Coach, Calvin Toliver.
The season kicks off on September 16th. At the end of the season the league's winning team will play against the Chicago Public School's area top teams.