Rockford Park Church brings services outside

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- One local church is holding their Sunday services outside for the month of July in an effort to provide resources to the surrounding community.
The Park Church of Rockford prides themselves on being out of the ordinary.
Staying true to their roots they decided to switch things up and move their Sunday services outside.
For anyone who comes to the services, the church provides resources for those in need. Pastor Recee Hill says they will do everything they can to help the community.
"We try to provide shelter for them, we had a young man that needed a job, and so we reached out to people to secure them a place of employment, and whatever we can do to help," said Pastor Hill.
The last service for the Sundays in the Park series will be July 31st.