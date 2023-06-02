Rockford organizations and leaders speak out on gun violence for Wear Orange Day

ROCKFORD — As part of the Wear Orange movement, June 2nd has been designated as Gun Violence Awareness Day and this weekend is Wear Orange weekend.
The Wear Orange movement began in 2013 when a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in Chicago. Ten years later Rockford-Area Moms Demand Action is leading a walk for gun violence victims.
Jessica Ann Green, Rockford-Area Moms Demand Action Communications Lead says, “These are moms, dads, brothers, sisters that we're losing to gun violence, families that are grieving and we really need to take action on their behalf.”
As a student, she says watching school shootings unfold weighs heavy on her.
“There's been more mass shootings this year than there have been days in the year. A lot of these we're seeing at universities and schools. It makes it very personal for me,” she adds.
The CDC says firearms are the leading cause of death for children, youth and college age students. The Rockford group is not just aiming for gun control, it's aiming for gun safety.
“People don't feel safe in public spaces. Going to school, outlet malls, places like that. Communities where people don't feel safe and that's not a situation we should be in,” Green adds.
4th Ward Alderman Kevin Frost says while gun violence isn't too prevalent in his ward it's not uncommon in the City of Rockford.
“Too many people have the ability to reach for a gun and they reach for it like it's a video game... These are real lives and guns are getting fired far too often,” Alderman Frost emphasizes.
He says action is needed to educate and prosecute those who use guns to harm.
“Someone needs to know that if they commit a crime with a gun, whether they are a minor or adult, there's going to be some significant consequences to that,” he adds.
Both local leaders and advocacy groups are hoping for change to stop the cycle of gun violence.
“We really need unity when seeing lives being taken, communities grieving and mourning and we need to act together and bring awareness and fight for communities to be safer so we have a future,” says Green.
Sunday, June 4th the "Walk The City to End Gun Violence” is being led by Rockford-Moms Demand Action at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Text ‘READY’ to 644-33 to enroll and receive updates from the group.