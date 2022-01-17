Rockford organization teams up to host art contest celebrating Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, a local Rockford organization is asking the community to get creative.
The Boys and Girls Club of Rockford and UScellular are now accepting submissions for their annual art contest.
“We are excited to celebrate Black History Month and bring a new iteration of this beloved art contest to Milwaukee,” said Kristy Baron, director of sales and operation at UScellular.
This year’s theme is recognizing Black icons in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.
“This just provided another opportunity for our kids to learn more, expand their horizons and do some research on their own,” Clifford Stoner, Rockford CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.
Ten finalists will be chosen later this month from representatives of UScellular and the Boys and Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. The artwork will be digitally displayed in select stores from Feb. 1 – Feb. 28.
Top three artists will be chosen in March and will receive prizes up to $250.
Anyone 18 and older can cast their vote online.