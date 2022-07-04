Rockford officials respond to multiple incidents of 'swatting' in one day

ROCKFORD -- On Saturday, July 2, both the Rockford Park District and Rockford Police received numerous fake calls to the 911 center, which is a criminal offense.
This dangerous prank is known as "swatting."
"Swatting" refers to someone calling 9-1-1 to draw a response from law enforcement.
On Saturday, July 2 around 1:26 p.m., a 911 call came in about an alleged drug deal occurring at Talcott-Page Memorial Park in Rockford.
Rockford Park District Police responded but the vehicle that matched the description given to the 911 operator was already seen leaving the park.
At 1:52 p.m., another 911 call was received about someone selling drugs out of a vehicle in Levings Lake Park in Rockford.
The description of the vehicle was the same as the one at Talcott-Page Memorial Park.
Rockford Park District Police officers arrived at Levings Park, located the vehicle from far away and called an additional officer unit for backup.
Rockford Park District Police Chief Theo Glover also arrived on scene as he heard the call for an extra squad car.
Glover was not in normal police attire as he had just participated in a celebrity softball game and was in route to a location nearby.
Chief Glover and two other Rockford Park District Police officers advanced towards the vehicle, but it drove away from the park and took a left onto South Pierpoint.
The vehicle then made a turn into the Standfield Beach parking lots and officers gave the driver directions to pull into an open parking spot.
The vehicle pulled in, then pulled out of the stall. This led officers to think that the car was potentially running away from the scene.
Rockford Park District Sergeant Johnson asked the driver again to stop the vehicle and head into a parking spot.
Once the vehicle had finally stopped, verbal directions were given repeatedly but the driver did not comply.
The driver would only crack his window a small amount and had on a ski mask.
Extremely tinted windows also severely limited the questioning officer's visibility so the uncooperative suspect put the officer's safety in question.
Chief Glover and the three other officers on-site continued to ask for compliance from the driver, but they were not getting it.
Chief Glover "initiated the use of a proper police tactic to approach the vehicle, enhance compliance, and protect his fellow officers and himself."
As the driver held his phone to record all actions of the officers, the driver put the passenger-side front window down further and officers approached his vehicle.
The driver continued to ignore and confront police requests.
One it was determined that the driver was not a threat, Chief Glover put his weapon away and searched the car.
No illegal drugs or items were found.
Around 3:00 p.m. on the same day, Rockford Police received a third fake call from the same number and same voice as the other two previous prank calls.
Rockford Park District Police investigated the situation and ultimately determined that 21-year old Jovawn Reynolds was allegedly making the prank calls and waiting for police to capture their response on social media.
Reynolds has been charged with False Alarm/Complaint to 911.
Rockford Police also issued multiple citations to Reynolds including an obscured license and failure to stop.