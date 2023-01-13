Rockford officers justified in shooting, killing Peter Jaeger

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has released further investigative information regarding a man shot and killed by Rockford Police in September 2022.
On September 1, 2022, Rockford Police Officer Alexander Stone used deadly force against Peter Jaeger.
Officer Stone shot Jaeger and he died due to gunshot wounds.
On September 1, 2022 around 8:30 p.m., multiple Rockford Police Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute in the 4100 block of Linden Road.
Dispatch told the officers that the caller, Irene, stated her husband Peter Jaeger was "coming up quick."
Dispatch also told officers that based on Irene's statements over the phone, she said she couldn't talk, stated that Jaeger was threatening her and didn't know she was on the phone with 911.
Jaeger was also telling Irene that is she called 911 then he would get a gun out and "do suicide by cop."
Jaeger also stated something along the lines of "if I see flashing lights come up I will open fire and end up dead."
After Jaeger was shot, officers immediately began tending to Jaegar and his wounds.
An officer was able to find a pulse, but that same officer reported that it appeared that Jaeger may have passed right before the Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene.
Based upon the evidence reviewed and the applicable legal standards, Officer Stone's use of deadly force was justified and thus, no criminal charges will be filed in this case.