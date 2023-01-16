Rockford not looking at settlement deal as it fights to dismiss school officer body slam case

ROCKFORD (WREX) — New documents show the between a teenager who was allegedly body slammed by a school liaison officer at Auburn High School and the City of Rockford is just getting started.
In 2021, 14-year-old Paris Moore was allegedly body slammed by Bradley Lauer leaving Moore with a fractured skull and permanent brain damage.
In December of 2022, Moore's attorneys filed an amended complaint, maintaining Lauer abused his position and use of force and the Rockford School District tried to cover up the incident while adding malicious prosecution and intimidation.
Documents show Moore's attorneys claim there was a juvenile charged filed after the incident, but was dropped shortly after the family hired legal help.
The City of Rockford didn't outright deny the claim of the juvenile charge, saying, "City Defendants lack knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief about the truth of the allegations."
The city also said they will not entertain any settlement talks until the judge rules on their motion to dismiss the case. Documents show the motion to dismiss was filed on December 27, 2022, but there isn't a defined date on when the judge will rule on that motion.
The recent document release also showed how long Moore's attorneys believe it will take to gather all the documents and interviews, referred to in court as 'discovery,' saying it will take seven months.
The two sides are due in court for a status hearing on January 23.