Rockford native's 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Lloyd Sy, a graduate of Auburn High School in Rockford and two-day "Jeopardy!" champion, came up just short on Thursday's episode.
Sy won the previous two episodes, earning more than $53,000 in the process.
On Thursday's episode, however, Sy guessed incorrectly on the "Final Jeopardy" question, with his only challenger in the final round answering correctly.
Earlier this week, 13 WREX caught up with Sy to learn more about his experience on the popular game show.
Sy, who is finishing his PhD in English Literature at the University of Virginia, won a grand total of $55,578.
