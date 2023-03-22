Rockford native serves as Executive Producer for new action thriller series

ROCKFORD (WREX) - One Rockford native is coming to the small screen as showrunner for a new Netflix action thriller, The Night Agent.
Series creator Shawn Ryan sat down with 13 WREX and shared all the joy he experienced working on this project.
“My favorite part is working with others to work with great actors, to work with great directors, to work with dedicated talented crew. You have this idea and you write it down on a page but to bring it to life requires the collaboration of so many people and I grew up playing team sports in Rockford, played soccer, played hockey played tennis, did all these competitive things and I always loved being part of a team,” shares Ryan.
The Night Agent is based on the novel of the same name with one FBI agent falling into a dangerous conspiracy that leads him all the way to the Oval Office.
Showrunner Ryan shares that adapting a novel to television is harder than creating an original series, he says it feels like a sudoku puzzle where all the numbers are in the wrong place.
Executive Producer Shawn Ryan was born right here in the Stateline at SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Growing up on Perryville Road, he recalls seeing the CherryValeMall being built from the ground up, right from his bedroom window.
Shawn resonated with the show because just like the main protaganist, his father died unexpectadly leaving behind many unanswered questions.
Shawn says he owes a lot of his passion for the arts to his Rockford roots.
“Went to Keith School seventh through twelfth grade, got an amazing education at Keith. It’s where I first became interested in theater, where I first became interested in playwrights and the idea of writing. I owe a lot of my success to the that great education I got at Keith during that time,” share Executive Producer Shawn Ryan.
Shawn continues to give backto the Stateline, him and his wife sponsor the Ryan Family Scholarship program, providing full tuition to those wishing to go to Keith Country Day School, he wants to give others the same oppurutnity he had.
To learn more about the Ryan Family Scholarship Program visit: https://www.keithschool.com/ryanfamilyscholarships/
You can catch The Night Agent on Netflix starting March 23rd.