Rockford native, musician Emily Bear announces tour with Beyoncé on Instagram

ROCKFORD — Rockford native and musical prodigy Emily Bear has announced on her Instagram account that she is touring with singer Beyoncé on the Renaissance World Tour.

The caption reads, "keeping secrets is fun @beyonce #renaissanceworldtour."

Bear made her formal debut as a songwriter and vocalist in 2019, performing on "Ellen" television show and receiving two "Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer" awards.

Emily Bear won her first Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album alongside Abigail Barlow for "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical."

Bear was born in Rockford and graduated from Guilford High School in 2017.