Rockford native making it big in Hollywood, attends Kid's Choice Awards

ROCKFORD — Born and raised right here in the Stateline, 12 year-old-actress and journalist Nadine Keyes grew up in Rockford for 8 years before settling down on the west coast.
She says she always knew she wanted to be in the spotlight from a young age.
“I was a one woman show. I was always performing something, always coming up with something, if you wanted to watch TV with me in the room, it wasn't an option. I was always performing and just coming up with different stuff,” she explains.
The young actress wrote her first children's book at age 5 and is now working on her third.
Nadie says being a young author showed her a lot branching out into the “kid-preneur” world, and launched a kid coaching business.
Her break into the industry allowed her to attend the Kid’s Choice Awards this year, and interview celebrities on the orange carpet including rapper Lil Uzi Vert.
She says, “There were times when I was like 'Okay wait. This person's walking down, gotta stay calm, gotta stay chill, make sure you still ask the questions.' I was definitely starstruck a couple times… actually I was starstruck the entire time.”
For any aspiring stars like Nadie who are trying to achieve their dreams, she says don’t let age hold you back.
“I want to throw anything about age dictating success, all out the door because it honestly doesn't matter. In fact you have an even bigger opportunity because you can jump into it young.”