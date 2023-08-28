Rockford native James Robinson waived by Giants

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Native James Robinson was released by the New York Giants on Sunday. The former Illinois State running back has struggled to stick with a team since he was traded by the Jaguars in the 2022 season.

This is the second team of Robinson's off-season, being cut by both the Patriots and the Giants. He exploded onto the NFL scene back in 2020 when he rushed for over 1,000 yards in Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent. The now free agent will look rejuvenate his NFL career with a new team.