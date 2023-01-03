Rockford Native Competes On Jeopardy

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford native and Auburn High School alumnus Lloyd Sy makes it to the small screen as a Jeopardy contestant!
Lloyd recalls growing up watching Jeopardy after school with his family.
It wasn't until he was in high school, as part of his schools Quiz Bowl, where he was truly inspired to one day be on Jeopardy.
In high school he tried to be a part of Jeopardy's teen tournament but did not succeed.
It would be years later as a PhD student that Lloyd would re-apply to be a Jeopardy contestant.
Several trivia questions and preliminary rounds later he was invited to film an episode back in Los Angeles.
"I mean it was surreal, once I got to the stage and had the buzzer in my hand and the game started, it really didn't feel like real life. I don't know, thinking about it now, thinking about me sitting in front of the television here in Rockford when I was five or six years old and then actually being on television, that's crazy," describes Lloyd.
Lloyd's greatest pride was representing his native Rockford roots.
"When you go on the show they introduce you based on where you're from. We're going to say you're from Charlottesville Virginia because they usually go with where you live. And I was very quick to correct them and say please say I'm from Rockford Illinois instead because that's absolutely where I'm from. You know my experiences at Auburn with the public school system here were amazing, I love being from Rockford, I love being an Auburn alum," explains Sy.
Lloyd joins local celerity status along with his Auburn High School classmate Fred VanVleet, who actually graduated the same year as Lloyd.
Lloyd can't tell us how he did on the show so be sure to tune in today at 4:30PM CT to cheer on your favorite Rockford native, Lloyd Sy.
Lloyd is currently finishing up his final year of his PhD in English literature at the University of Virginia.