Rockford native and Professional Figure Skater Champion Janet Lynn returns home

ROCKFORD — Rockford native and Olympian Janet Lynn visited her hometown of Rockford to talk about her skating career that took her around the world.
A Rockford Guilford graduate, Lynn is a five-time U.S. figure skating champion and two-time Olympian winning a bronze medal at the 1972 Olympic games in Sapporo, Japan.
When she finally turned professional, she was the highest paid female athlete in the world.
Today she's reflecting on how much the sport has changed since her competition days.
“They have adjusted to the system as it was made and they've adjusted really well, accomplished incredible feats on the ice. The system has changed and what they've accomplished is incredible, but it's not the same sport as I participated in,” she says.
She says her time in the Olympics gave her the opportunity to mature at a young age.
She says Rockford is home and all the productivity here in northern Illinois is inspiring to her.
“But it's also my home, where I grew up and where all these wonderful things took place where I learned all these tools of excellence from conveyors of excellence… I learned all of this here, and this place will always be home.”