Rockford NAACP hosts event having conversations about mental health

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local organization brought the community together to have important conversations about staying mentally healthy.
The Rockford NAACP hosted their Art, Anxiety, Academics + Culture event Saturday, bringing the community together to talk about important personal topics.
The event brought community and faith leaders together to have a conversation about mental health, a part of the Rockford NAACP's Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebrations.
Organizers say they want to help improve the mental health of many, including the youth of the Rockford area, especially as they weather through the anxieties and uncertainties of life, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keveja Thomas, Rockford's Miss Juneteenth 2022, says the most important things to hear are often the things we are the most hesitant to talk about.
"I felt it was important to talk about things that we don't speak about, as far as COVID, what we went through and our anxieties," Thomas says. "A lot of us picked up some good things, a lot of us did a lot of shadow work, a lot of us just addressed the elephants in the room that caused us to have anxiety or have any other type of mental health disability."
The Rockford NAACP has more events scheduled throughout the month of February in celebration of Black History Month.