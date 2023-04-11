 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.

* Timing...11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday.

* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Rockford museums report strong admission numbers for 2022, but look to make strides with key demographic

  • 0
Discovery center pic

ROCKFORD — COVID-19 proved catastrophic for several industries, but museums felt one of the most intense burdens through mandated shutdowns and capacity limits.

Thankfully, 2022 proved to be a big bounce back year for many museums in the Rockford area.

Several of the biggest museums in the Stateline gave their annual report to the Rockford Park District on Monday and highlighted a few positives, especially when it came to attendance.

Museum attendance pic

Museum attendance records presented to the Rockford Park District comparing 2019-2022

Though museums saw positive growth last year, there were still several challenges reported to the park district board. Burpee Museum Executive Director Anne Werda believes one of the biggest problems is tied to how little of their field trips come from RPS 205, one of the biggest districts in the state.

"Our engagement with 205 is not what we want it to be," Werda said. "We want to see a majority of our field trips coming from schools that are literally down the street, and we don't see that. That's something we continue to engage in different ways with RPS and how we can continue to be involved."

Per the museum's report, less than half of field trips to Rockford museums come from the biggest school district in the area. Werda says there are talks with how to get RPS kids to the museum more often and even bringing the museum resources to the schools at times to ease transportation challenges.

Other challenges included staffing and paying increased construction costs for new projects.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you