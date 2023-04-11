Rockford museums report strong admission numbers for 2022, but look to make strides with key demographic

ROCKFORD — COVID-19 proved catastrophic for several industries, but museums felt one of the most intense burdens through mandated shutdowns and capacity limits.
Thankfully, 2022 proved to be a big bounce back year for many museums in the Rockford area.
Several of the biggest museums in the Stateline gave their annual report to the Rockford Park District on Monday and highlighted a few positives, especially when it came to attendance.
Though museums saw positive growth last year, there were still several challenges reported to the park district board. Burpee Museum Executive Director Anne Werda believes one of the biggest problems is tied to how little of their field trips come from RPS 205, one of the biggest districts in the state.
"Our engagement with 205 is not what we want it to be," Werda said. "We want to see a majority of our field trips coming from schools that are literally down the street, and we don't see that. That's something we continue to engage in different ways with RPS and how we can continue to be involved."
Per the museum's report, less than half of field trips to Rockford museums come from the biggest school district in the area. Werda says there are talks with how to get RPS kids to the museum more often and even bringing the museum resources to the schools at times to ease transportation challenges.
Other challenges included staffing and paying increased construction costs for new projects.