Rockford murder suspect, William Jones, arrested in Alabama

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Police informed 13 WREX, the man accused and charged with murdering Peggy Anderson at Pinnon Meats in January, has been arrested in Huntsville, Alabama.
UPDATE: William Jones, the man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January, is now in custody in Huntsville, Alabama. A full news release will follow later this morning.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 4, 2023
According to police, Anderson was shot by Jones during an armed robbery.
This week, local businesses came together to offer a reward for Jones' arrest.
Police are expected to release more information on Saturday.
