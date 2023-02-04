 Skip to main content
Rockford murder suspect, William Jones, arrested in Alabama

  • Updated
William Jones, Huntsville Police Department

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rockford Police informed 13 WREX, the man accused and charged with murdering Peggy Anderson at Pinnon Meats in January, has been arrested in Huntsville, Alabama.

According to police, Anderson was shot by Jones during an armed robbery.

This week, local businesses came together to offer a reward for Jones' arrest.

Police are expected to release more information on Saturday.

This is a developing story, stay with 13 WREX for updates.

