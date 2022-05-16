Rockford minority leaders demand better saying racism and hatred are unacceptable

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The acts of violence in New York and California are being investigated as hate crimes. The harsh reality is causing ripple effects across the nation and in Rockford.
Two Rockford minority leaders tell 13 News they are hurting and demand better. They say racism and hatred is all too real. While both are discouraged to accept reality, they say they know a better America is out there.
Ricardo Montoya Picazo knows first hand the damaging effects of racism.
"I was a victim of racism back home as being a Mexican immigrant," said Picazo. "I was called, 'go back to your country.' I was spitted [sic] on. So, I understand because it hits home. But is this acceptable? No.
As co-founder of Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Picazo works to highlight and support voices of minority business owners. But he says he knows the only way to see progress in equality is for everyone to have a seat at the table.
"We live in a country where we promote principals of freedom and acceptance to other nations and to other places across the world. But domestically, we are not preaching those same principals of love and integrity," said Picazo.
Picazo says Rockford is divided. He hopes neighborhoods can enforce a zero tolerance policy for racism and violence.
"Racism is sick and now it's moving on to our youth and that really concerns me," exclaimed NAACP Rockford Chapter President Rhonda Greer. "I am going to turn it back towards parents. You have to teach that racism is not a good thing. That to care for each other: black, brown, yellow, whatever color. But to respect each others race."
Greer says current legislation isn't working. She attributes easy access to guns as a big problem in violence among young people, saying too many guns are stolen or passed down on the street and getting into the wrong hands. She hopes stricter gun laws will have a positive effect on youth.
Greer is also a teacher in Rockford Public Schools. She says many of her students are experiencing trauma from violence in their own neighborhoods or families. She also says she sees how social media can negatively influence her students.
"Social media is also feeding into some of the crimes. It's giving them access to guns. It's teaching them how to use guns and it's also giving them that conversation," said Greer. "The conversations on social media with children today is unbelievable."
Greer is seeking better resources in schools, not only to teach more about equality but to have systems in place to check on students if they are showing changes in behavior, mood or in their grades.