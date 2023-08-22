Rockford Midtown Market cancelled August 24 due to heat concerns

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Though Rockford Midtown Market 2023 is normally open every Thursday through September 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
However, this week, we have made the decision to cancel the market normally scheduled for August 24 for the safety of vendors and customers.
The next event will be Thursday, August 31 with farm-fresh produce and much more.
Vendor Applications are still being accepted. For more information, visit their FAQ page online.
Rockford Midtown Market accepts the Illinois Link Card (SNAP benefits) for the 2023 market season.
If customers use the IL Link card, they can get up to $25 of produce purchase dollars doubled.