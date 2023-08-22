 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rockford Midtown Market cancelled August 24 due to heat concerns

  Updated
midtown-market
By James Stratton

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Though Rockford Midtown Market 2023 is normally open every Thursday through September 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

However, this week, we have made the decision to cancel the market normally scheduled for August 24 for the safety of vendors and customers. 

The next event will be Thursday, August 31 with farm-fresh produce and much more. 

Vendor Applications are still being accepted. For more information, visit their FAQ page online.

Rockford Midtown Market accepts the Illinois Link Card (SNAP benefits) for the 2023 market season. 

If customers use the IL Link card, they can get up to $25 of produce purchase dollars doubled. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

