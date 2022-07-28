Rockford Midtown District's new vintage shop wants to do more than sell clothes

ROCKFORD — A new business in Rockford's Midtown District, Swap House 815, wants to not only sell vintage clothes but help bring in more businesses to the community.
Dana Reeder wanted to bring his business back to where he grew up in Midtown.
"I think that its just important to kind of stake a claim and help be a apart of that change. And that's kind of what we want to do here at Swap House, set shop up, be a part of the change, change the community, drive it to a place where more store fronts come in," said Dana Reeder, Owner of Swap House 815.
He brought his store back to help bring the community together and build up more businesses in the area.
"Its just about having some type of pride. Rockford's bigger than just a certain area, its a whole city. There's a lot of history here and we should revive and bring back that history so I think that's why its important to have these shops here," he said.
Reeder says he plans to fully open up his shop within the next few weeks.