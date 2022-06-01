Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara hits home fighting blight his annual State of the City address

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara held his annual State of the City Address Tuesday afternoon during City Council.
McNamara addressed several topics ranging from crime, to an update on the Rockford Promise Program and breaking down the projects done to fight blight in the area.
McNamara says reducing blight should produce results when reducing crime.
McNamara listed off areas in town where the community will see more work getting done.
"You can look at 1800 block of Broadway, a 140,000 square foot building literally decaying in our community for over a decade, we were able to take it down," explained McNamara." Look at 2500 N. Main St. where we saw it partially demolished for way too long. Our legal team was able to fight that and were able to take that down, really holding them accountable."
McNamara added that with a partnership with the City Council and Habitat for Humanity over 50 homes in need of critical repair will be worked on this summer.
He also released data on the Rockford Promise program saying 59% of participates are a part of a minority community and 79% are first generation students.