Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara addresses food insecurity with food pantry campaign

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- As food insecurity becomes more and more common, it's important for the community to help those in need.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is putting together a food pantry campaign.
Right now 22% of households in the Rockford community need assistance, especially when it comes to providing food to put on the table.
Food insecurity numbers have actually increased from previous years, partly blamed on the pandemic and challenging economy.
"The hunger campaign has been working with this coalition of pantries over the last couple of years and they have done a remarkable job of fundraising and getting each one of these pantries more money and more of them are seeing new clients," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.
The mayor said any donation large or small is accepted.
