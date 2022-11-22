Rockford mayor says flat tax levy will help make city more desirable for future families

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The city of Rockford approved its property tax budget allowing residents to see approximately no increase from the city.
Reducing property taxes and at the very least keeping them flat from year to year has been a focus for Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.
The focus extends beyond keeping money in residents' pockets, and aims to help increase the desire of living in Rockford for future families.
"When you're looking to move some place you're looking at a couple of factors you're looking at the education system, safety but you're also looking at what is it going to cost you to live there," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said. "And what do I get out of paying that cost, and so at the city we want to reduce that tax burden and if you think about this in 2017 our tax rate was 15% one of the highest tax rates in the entire state now its below 12.5%"
Rockford City Council also passed a balanced 2023 budget with general fund expenses of $193.1 million.