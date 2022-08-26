Rockford Mayor McNamara highlights city crime statistics, other topics at presser today

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At a press conference with Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara this morning, many topics were reviewed including redistricting, property taxes, violent crime and housing prices.
Rockford wants feedback on redistricting from residents. Mayor McNamara says that comments can be made at City Hall.
He went on to say that every ten years, population shifts and state law requires adjustments for city ward boundaries before the next election.
Illinois requires each ward to be nearly equal.
McNamara described that there were not a lot of surprises for the upcoming shift as it moves eastward.
Downtown Rockford will have better representation with one alderman for most of it. Now four districts will have some portions of downtown.
Mayor McNamara reports that Ward 13 had the largest drop of any area by two thousand residents.
He continued by talking about property taxes, stating that they've been consistent since the day he was elected as an alderman.
However, citizens list it as an area that needs lots of improvement.
The City of Rockford has kept its tax levy for ten years and hopes to continue.
Property tax rates have dropped more than 30% since 2017.
Right now, the rate is down to 12.2%.
Mayor McNamara went on to say that violent crime has a dual approach, as the city looks to increase the number of officers with increased technology.
These actions are trying to prevent the cycle, but overall are not acceptable.
In July, Rockford saw crime go down 2% with shots fired and aggregated assault situations both down.
Here are the rest of the statistics from January to July of 2022:
Mayor McNamara ended his presser by speaking about housing prices.
He reported that housing prices have hit another record high, increasing property values.
However, rent is very high right now and the city is concerned.
The Rockford Housing Authority has new construction and affordable housing.
The program will have a group rehab to help single families but are looking for more outreach opportunities.
13 WREX Digital Content Manager Kelsey Anderson assisted with this story.