Rockford mayor fighting to restore local government distributive funding

ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara wants to restore the Local Government Distributive Fund to its original percentage.
The Local Government Distributive Fund (LGDF) supports departments such as public works, fire, and police departments.
This funding comes from The City of Rockford’s income tax collections. When the funding was introduced in 1969 the LGDF was made up of 10% of those collections.
In 2010 that funding was then dropped to 6% of those individual tax collections.
In 2015 the LGDF increased slightly to 8% however it currently sits at 6.16%.
Over the course of time according to City Of Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, the city has lost around 123 million dollars.
The Mayor recently went to Springfield to testify before the state advocating to restore the funding the originally promised 10%.
"I’m really fighting for our citizens dollars to come back to our community so we can perform critical core services to our residents some of those critical core services is patching pot-holes its making sure we have enough officers making sure we have enough firefighters,” said Mayor McNamara.
The Mayor is also advocating for House Bill 1116 which has the power to restore the funding by 2027.
“is that exactly what I want? No. I want it all today but I am also cognizant that I think this is a really thoughtful and meaningful piece of legislation that understands that it's going to take the state some time to give back the money that they've stolen and so let's give them some time to do that,” said McNamara.
“We have just to just put that in front of the other legislatures and say this is very important this is more important than whatever project you have it helps people on the local level which is what we are sent down there to do" said State Representative Dave Vella.
As we continue to learn more about House Bill 116 and the status of the Local Government Distributive Funding we will continue to update you.