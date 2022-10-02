Rockford Master Pumpkin Carver makes appearance on Food Network

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford artist competes in Food Network Pumpkin Carving Competition for the chance to win thousands of dollars.
Professional Pumpkin Carver Lincoln Bias and Rockford resident is competing for the chance to win 25,000 dollars.
Season three of the Food Network series Outrageous Pumpkins is almost here. The Pumpkin Carver says the competition was unlike anything he ever experienced.
"I've never carved a hundred-pound pumpkin so when I see this hundred-pound pumpkin and later I find out we have a certain amount of time and I thought I was going to have more time and of course, I'm stressed got to figure out what to do I have to figure out how to carve it and I'm wondering when I carve it is it going to collapse,” said Bias.
However, bias says he was able to stay true to his artistry and let his wok shine through during his time on the show this season.
"My style is more detailed and delicate, my style you know some people carve pumpkins do this real hard thing theirs is really scary and the way I carve pumpkins it's more celebration of the harvest,” said Bias.
If Bias wins the jackpot, he says he already has plans for what to do with the money, in hopes to give back to Rockford community.
"They asked me what would you do if you won the money and the lady looked straight in my eye and said you're going to donate it to the booker center aren't you so if I win, I will donate part of those proceeds to the booker center".
Lincoln Bias will be holding Pumpkin Carving class coming soon for the month of October. He will also be selling some of his creations as well. More information on both of those inquiries can be found on his Facebook page coming soon.
Season three of Outrageous Pumpkins airs tonight on Food Network at 10 p.m.