Rockford Mass Transit rolls out hybrid electric busses

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Mass Transit rolls out the first 15 hybrid buses.
Riding the bus just became more eco-friendly, and Rockford mass transit is making moves to decrease high fuel emissions in Rockford Emission.
Rockford Mass Transit Executive Director Michael Stubbe says their hybrid fleet will positively impact the environment.
"So, our hybrid electric fleet obviously has improved fuel efficiency over our standard diesel-electric fleet. It also has a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions beyond what we would have in our diesel fleet, "said Stubbe
Clean energy isn't the only advantage of these hybrid vehicles. RMTD tells us that these buses have been made to be a lot more comfortable for everyone onboard.
"In our newest fleet, one of the things on board for these vehicles is that we have an automated wheelchair security area it allows our customers the ability to secure themselves through a touch point in the vehicle and that's something that traditionally we have not had it's been tie downs straps things of that nature", said Stubee
The hybrid vehicles are self-charging and require less maintenance than the diesel buses used in the past. Other upgrades include handicap self-service, Wi-Fi, and phone charging ports.
The 15 of the electric fleet will be rolling out soon. According to RMTD Executive Director, the fleet will be fully electric by 2036.