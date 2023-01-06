Rockford Mass Transit District launches new bus pass for local college students

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local students will soon have a new way of getting to their classes with a new program coming just in time for the new semester.
The Rockford Mass Transit District announced Friday it is launching a new "U-Pass" for post-secondary education students at various local colleges and universities.
The new pass will give unlimited rides to eligible students on any of RMTD's fixed route services during a 30-day period.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled in at leased one course at Rock Valley College, Rockford Career College, Judson University-Rockford, Rasmussen University-Rockford, Univ. of Illinois College of Medicine, Rockford University, or NIU-Rockford. There is no age limit for the pass.
The "U-Pass" costs $27 and will be available for the beginning of the spring semester. The pass will be available to purchase through RMTD's mobile ticketing app, or in-person at the East Side and Downtown Transfer Centers.
RMTD says the program aims to break down financial barriers for students with transportation issues accessing educational opportunities. The program will be offered as a one-year pilot program, after which it will be evaluated to determine whether it should remain available.