Rockford Market highlights local artisans on 815 Day

ROCKFORD -- Community members showed out in full force to celebrate Rockford 815 Day.
The Union event space in downtown Rockford, featured a community market with local creatives and businesses in the area.
Owners of clothing brands were able to show off their one-of-a-kind designs, and local artisans put their work on display.
Attendees said it's not only important to show your love for the 815, but also for the people using their creativity to make the community brighter.
'I think it's a really easy way for the youth to get inspired and an easy way for them to start. You know, it's very easy to get an art kit and start painting, or even nowadays, there's apps on your phones where you could design something. I think the arts is something that like the youth can really relate to, and kind of see themselves doing, fairly easy," Organizer, Balta Ramirez said.
The first 100 attendees also went home with a free 815 tote bag!