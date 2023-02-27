Rockford man with outstanding warrant found in car with drugs, loaded gun

ROCKFORD — A 41-year-old Rockford man has been arrested after he was found in a car with an outstanding warrant.
On Saturday, February 25 around 2:15 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a suspicious car in the 300 block of Penfield Place.
Once officers arrived, one of the car's occupants was identified as 41-year-old Rockford resident William Brown.
Brown was found to have an outstanding warrant, be in possession of various drugs, and had a loaded gun on his person.
Brown was arrested and lodged in the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
William Brown, 41, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy
Possession of a Controlled Substance (3 counts)