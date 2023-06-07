Rockford man wanted for reckless homicide

ROCKFORD -- Rockford police are searching for a Rockford man wanted in connection to a reckless homicide case.
On June 23, 2022, at approximately 12:10 p.m., Rockford Police officers
responded to the area of Forest Hills Rd and Pleasant Valley Blvd in reference to a traffic crash.
Officers observed two vehicles in the roadway, and an adult woman who had been ejected from one of the vehicles.
She was later found to be the driver of the car that was struck.
A short time later, the front passenger in the car that was hit, later identified as Brenda Fultz, passed away at a local hospital.
The woman who was ejected, and occupants of the offending car, were taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
After a review of the facts of the case, The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized a warrant for the driver of the offending vehicle, 29-year-old James Sims.
Sims is not currently in custody at this time.
Sims is charged with Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs (2 cts).