Rockford man tries to steal from store full of police, gets arrested

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is charged with theft after allegedly trying to steal from a store that was full of police.
On Saturday, Rockford's police union hosted “Presents with PB & PA Unit #6” at the Target on East State Street.
The Rockford Police Department says a store employee caught William Carr trying to steal bottles of wine from the store. The worker asked for help from the police who were at the store when Carr took off. Officers ran after Carr and caught him after a brief chase.
Carr now faces retail theft and resisting arrest charges. He also had an outstanding warrant from the state's correction's office.